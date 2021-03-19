Russia reports 9,699 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 9,699 in the past 24 hours, 4,437,938 people have been infected so far, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

In relative terms, the growth rate stands at 0.22%.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in Tuva (0.03%), the Magadan Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.05% each).

In particular, 921 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 605 in the Moscow Region, 348 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 242 in the Rostov Region and 214 in the Samara Region.

Currently, 294,298 people in Russia continue treatment.