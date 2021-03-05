Unauthorized rallies in Russia involved some 1,400 teenagers — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, over 1,400 teenagers participated in unauthorized rallies in Moscow, Committee head Alexander Bastrykin announced Friday.

"We have received data about participation of 1,422 minors in illegal rallies," he said, adding that there were fewer students this time.

He proposed to develop new educational programs, aimed at providing knowledge and skills that would shield children from manipulation techniques in the future. According to the official, in order to prevent teens from engaging in such actions, they should not have spare time.

"I have reiterated [Karl] Marx’s idea many times: in order to keep a teenager from partaking in such actions, they should not have a single minute of spare time," he said, proposing that children's freetime activities in the regions be analyzed.

Unauthorized rallies took place in Moscow and other large cities on January 23 and 31. Moscow police and the Prosecutor General’s Office repeatedly warned against participation in unauthorized events, citing responsibility that such actions carry, including a criminal one.