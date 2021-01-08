Number of coronavirus cases in Russia rises by 23,652

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia per day increased by 23,652 to 3,355,794, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against the new infection told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier, the headquarters reported 23,541 cases detected over the day.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of people infected for five days in a row does not exceed 0.7%.

In particular, 3,017 cases were detected in St. Petersburg, 1,226 in the Moscow region, 467 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 394 in Rostov, and 389 in the Voronezh region.

The number of so-called active cases, that is, patients who are being treated at the moment, increased to 563,754, the headquarters said.

Recoveries

The number of Russians who recovered from coronavirus increased by 21,677 per day. In total, 2,731,129 people recovered.

According to the headquarters, the share of those who recovered increased to 81.4% of the total number of those infected.

Over the day, 1,756 patients were discharged after recovery in St. Petersburg, 1,485 - in the Moscow region, 505 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 400 - in the Krasnoyarsk region, 391 - in the Sverdlovsk region.

Deaths

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 454 over the day against 506 a day earlier to 60,911.

The conditional mortality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) for the first time reached the level of 1.82%, the headquarters said.

In particular, 55 deaths were registered in St. Petersburg, 21 - in the Moscow region, in the Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, and Sverdlovsk regions - 18 each, in the Krasnodar Territory - 14.

Situation in Moscow

The number of new coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 5,027 per day. In total, 848,452 cases have been detected in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic.

The increase in new cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.6%. During the day in Moscow, 71 patients died of infection. In total, 11,799 patients died from coronavirus in the capital.

At the same time, 7,067 patients were discharged over the day in the Russian capital after recovery. For all the time, 680,759 people have recovered. Currently, 155,894 people are undergoing treatment in the capital.