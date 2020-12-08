Russian law enforcement agencies thwart over 40 terrorist attacks in 2020

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Law enforcement and intelligence officers have thwarted over 40 terrorist attacks in Russia in 2020, the National Antiterrorism Committee said in a statement on Tuesday following its joint meeting with the Federal Crisis Center.

According to the statement, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, who chaired the meeting, pointed out that "the well-coordinated activities of law enforcement agencies made it possible to prevent 61 terror-related crimes, including 41 terrorist attacks."

As many as 49 militants, including eight ringleaders, were killed during counter-terrorism operations. "Thirty-six ringleaders, 162 militants and 591 terrorist accomplices were detained," the National Antiterrorism Committee added. Besides, law enforcement officers seized about 600 firearms, 134 homemade explosive devices, over 100,000 cartridges and more than 3,000 mines, grenades and other munitions.

"Fifty clandestine arms workshops were eliminated," the committee noted.