Over 368,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Over 368,200 people remain under medical supervision in Russia on suspicion of having contracted COVID-19, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing informed on Thursday.

According to the federal service, over 59.2 mln tests for COVID-19 have been conducted since the start of the pandemic. In the past 24 hours, 553,000 tests have been carried out.