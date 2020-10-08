2020 Nobel Prize in literature awarded to US poet Louise Gluck

According to the committee, the Prize was awarded for "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."

STOCKHOLM, October 8. /TASS/. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Nobel Prize Committee awarded the 2020 Prize in Literature to US poet Louise Gluck.

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to two women for first time in history

According to Nobel Prize Committee chairman Anders Ulsson, Gluck is "one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature."

The Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy called Gluck by phone to tell her the news.

"She was surprised and happy, despite the early hour," he said.

The awarding ceremony will take place on December 10. This year, the ceremony will take place online, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be livestreamed from the Stockholm city hall, and will be attended only by a handful of people.