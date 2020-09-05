Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft delivers humanitarian aid to Brazzaville

PRETORIA, September 5. /TASS/. A plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry landed on Saturday in the Republic of the Congo with a cargo of humanitarian aid, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy to the African country told TASS.

"A gala ceremony was held in the airport of capital Brazzaville when a batch of anti-coronavirus personal protective equipment was handed over," the Russian diplomat said.

The foreign, defense and health ministers of the Republic of the Congo participated in the ceremony.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft arrived in Brazzaville from the Central African Republic, whose government and people also received the Russian humanities aid needed to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. The crew will have a rest in Brazzaville and then will fly to Zimbabwe’s capital Harare on Sunday morning. Then the plane will head back to Russia. The 25-tonne aid is being delivered in accordance with the Russian government’s order.