Justice Ministry receives notification from ECHR of Dutch lawsuit over MH17 crash

TAMBOV, August 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Justice Ministry has received notification from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) of the lawsuit filed against Russia by the Dutch authorities over the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 crash, the Justice Ministry’s press service responded to an inquiry by TASS.

"Russia’s Justice Ministry received official notification from the European Court of Human Rights dated 15.07.2020 that the Kingdom of the Netherlands submitted a transnational complaint against the Russian Federation in connection with the flight MH17 crash. Composition of the court and the complaint review procedure are currently not defined, any procedural timetables for Russian authorities have not been established," it said.