St. Petersburg court denies Madonna was fined $1 million

ST. PETERSBURG, July 21. /TASS/. St Petersburg’s Moskovsky District Court did not issue a $1 million fine (333 million rubles) to Madonna for a speech supporting LGBTQ community at her concert in St. Petersburg, the joint press service for the city’s courts told TASS Tuesday.

On July 20, Madonna took to Twitter to claim that she had been fined $1 million for supporting gay rights in a speech she delivered in front of her fans during her St. Petersburg concert back in August 2012. "I was fined 1 million dollars by the government for supporting the Gay community. I never paid," she said in the tweet that had a video clip of the speech attached.