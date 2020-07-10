Kremlin says homophobic claims are going too far

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that homophobic remarks are rather extreme, and Russian President Vladimir Putin does not tolerate them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the severity of such statements, particularly comparing the LGBT rainbow flag to the swastika.

"This, perhaps, is going too far," the Kremlin spokesman said. "Overall, he [Putin] does not tolerate extremes." Peskov emphasized that Putin had repeatedly answered questions about respect for LGBT rights in Russia.

According to the spokesman, Putin traditionally rejects claims that these rights are being infringed on, and defends the prohibition on disseminating propaganda about nontraditional sexual relationships to minors "which is interpreted incorrectly in some western countries."

"At the same time, the president always highlights Russia’s national principles in general, and in some Russian republics [regions], where historical roots have their own specific characteristics that cannot be ignored," Peskov added. When asked to provide comment on the recent HBO series about gay rights violations in Russia, Peskov replied, "If you think that the Kremlin should drop everything to familiarize itself with an HBO series about gays in Russia, do let us know. We believe that there are many more other important issues."

He also urged journalists not to make a big deal out of this sort of TV series.