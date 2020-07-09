Putin instructs to generalize regions’ experiences in fighting coronavirus

"It is necessary to generalize the experience of the Federation’s constituent entities in improving the activity of schools, outpatient clinics, hospitals and social facilities, including all the experiences in the fight against the pandemic," the Russian president said.

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 9. /TASS/. Russia needs to generalize the regions’ experience in combatting the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a session of the Supervisory Board of the Strategic Initiatives Agency on Thursday.

Over 8,000 people covered by herd immunity study for coronavirus in three Russian regions

This effort will be important for implementing the social initiative of studying people’s problems and needs under the model tested by the Strategic Initiatives Agency in the national entrepreneurs’ initiative. This initiative helped remove many legal and regulatory problems, taking into account business’s needs, he recalled.

"Now it is necessary to study closely real life situations and problems our people and, primarily, families with children, elderly and disabled people are confronted with," he noted.

The Russian president stressed that the Strategic Initiatives Agency should create incentives for regions for qualitatively changing the social environment.

"It is necessary to generalize the available experience and provide information support," Putin added. "It is necessary to ensure that people in our country know what is being done, where and how" this process is organized, he stressed.

Citizens themselves should assess the regional authorities’ efforts to improve the social sphere, especially during direct polls, Putin said. "There can be no other better evaluation," he stressed.

Putin also issued instructions to specially take the youth’s opinion into account.

As the Russian president said, this should serve as the basis for developing a consolidated rating of the quality of life in regions.

The experience of compiling such ratings for regions should be extended to the level of municipalities, he pointed out.

Putin suggested that this mechanism should be tested in pilot regions in coming months while the first results should be discussed at the end of 2020 "so that we should begin spreading such practices across the country already in 2021."

In this regard, the president agreed with the proposal to sum up the results of each year of the Strategic Initiatives Agency’s work not in the middle but at the beginning of next year.

The head of state also instructed to use more broadly the practices of WorldSkills Russia in the programs of personnel advanced training.