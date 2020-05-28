Self-isolation regime extended in every 6th region of Russia

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Authorities of 14 out of 85 regions of Russia decided to extend the self-isolation regime to either two first weeks of June or until the end of the month. In every fourth region, restrictions will remain in force until special order, according to regional authorities’ statements and orders.

The coronavirus was registered in all regions of Russia; authorities of all regions imposed the self-isolation regime - either mandatory or as a recommendation.

At the same time, regional authorities also loosen introduced restrictions, allowing strolling and doing fitness, reopening parks and non-grocery retails.

A number of regions with relatively favorable epidemiologic situation, including Crimea, the Kaliningrad and Murmansk Regions, the mandatory self-isolation regime were cancelled. Movement restrictions remain in place for people over 65 and risk groups. However, in all regions, mask regime remains mandatory, it is required to prevent the spread of the infection.

Last Sunday, Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) head Anna Popova noted stabilization of the coronavirus situation in Russia. According to the chief sanitary medic, over half of the regions would be able to begin the first stage of withdrawal of restrictions shortly.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,807,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 357,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,510,300 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 379,051 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 150,993 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 4,142 fatalities nationwide.