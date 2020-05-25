Coronavirus situation in Russia stabilizing, says sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is stabilizing, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Monday.

"The epidemic situation in Russia is stabilizing. This is an obvious fact. The daily tally of newly confirmed cases is decreasing," she told a briefing on the prospects for the revival of the country’s travel sector.

She stressed that the Russian authorities are taking all possible measures to protect people’s health.

To date, a total of 353,427 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 118,798 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,633 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.