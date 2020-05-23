The Last Bell ceremony for Russian students to take place on May 25

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Last Bell 2020 nationwide action in support of high school graduates will take place on May 25 in an online format, Russian Ministry of Education announced Saturday.

"The streaming will begin on 10:00 Moscow time on May 25 at the Ministry of Education page in the VK social network," the announcement added.

The graduates will be able to participate in various flash mobs and competitions, live feeds with celebrities, famous bloggers and TV hosts.

The Ministry will conduct the action together with the Mail.Ru Group, the International Association of Student TV and the Russian Schoolkids Movement.

Earlier, Russian Minister of Science and higher education proposed to conduct the nationwide college graduation ceremony online as well. According to the Minister, the ceremony will be attended by all universities, the Russian Rector Union and the "Russia - a country of opportunities" platform. The graduation might take place on July 4.

In a bid to prevent the coronavirus spread in schools, the Ministry of Education recommended to conduct the Last Bell and graduation ceremonies in schools online.