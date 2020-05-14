Russia’s global warming rate 2.5 times higher than world average, expert says

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s global warming rate is 2.5 times higher than the world average, Scientific Director of the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring Roman Vilfand informed on Thursday.

"The [global warming] rate on the territory of our country is 2.5 times higher than the average increase in temperatures in the world. This is explained by a variety of factors," he said during an online conference in Moscow.

According to Vilfand, global warming rate in Russia is faster than in the rest of the world due to its location: the country is located in temperate and high latitudes and it is a continental territory.