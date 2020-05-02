Actual number of Moscow’s coronavirus cases amounts to two percent of population - mayor

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The actual number of people infected with the coronavirus in Moscow amounts to about two percent of the city’s population, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday.

"Judging by the health screening of various population groups, the actual number of those infected amounts to about two percent of Moscow’s population. It is the lowest level among major global cities hit by the pandemic. We succeeded in preventing the infection from spreading through discipline and Muscovites’ support for self-isolation measures," the mayor wrote on his blog.

To date, a total of 114,431 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 13,220 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (57,300). Russia’s latest data indicates 1,169 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.