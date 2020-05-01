{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Second wave of coronavirus in Russia may begin in fall - Consumer Rights Watchdog

It was also noted that a coronavirus test in the absence of symptoms should be done only in case of contact with the infected or with the likelihood of contact
© Peter Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 1. / TASS /. Coronavirus infection may decline when hot and sunny summer weather sets in, but Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor warns of a high probability of a second wave of the spread of the disease this fall, the organization said on Friday.

"There is a high probability that in hot weather and a large amount of solar ultraviolet radiation, the frequency of coronavirus infection will decline, like all other respiratory infections. When the weather is cool and rainy, when our citizens return to their places of study or work, there is a high probability of a second wave of incidence in the autumn period," the report said.

It is noted that a coronavirus test in the absence of symptoms should be done only in case of contact with the infected or with the likelihood of contact. Citizens in villages and remote settlements, if there are suspicions, should call the clinic or medical center serving this territory. Doctors will determine the need for inspection and testing.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Putin's health is ensured at highest level - Peskov
Earlier that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin informed that he received a positive test for the coronavirus
Read more
Russia upset by Western attempts to shift blame for pandemic on China — minister
Lavrov stressed that victory over pandemic remains an absolute priority
Read more
Press review: Will the WHO evaluate its COVID-19 blunders and China lashes out at US
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 30
Read more
Trump says Washington may introduce new tariffs on Beijing for COVID-19 spread
It could be a way to punish China for the novel coronavirus spread
Read more
Chinese Foreign Ministry points to risks posed by US labs in former Soviet Union
The diplomat said Washington must pay special attention to issues that have a direct bearing on the health and well-being of the people in the countries where the US laboratories are located
Read more
US involvement in Normandy Four format ‘off the table’ — Kremlin
Before holding a summit of the Normandy Quartet proper preparations must be made for the parties concerned to communicate at the highest level, the presidential spokesman told the media
Read more
Russia concerned over tensions on Turkish-Syrian border
On April 28, a blast took place in Syria’s Afrin to the northeast of the Aleppo province, killing 40 people, including 11 children, and injuring 47
Read more
Action plan for economic recovery to address new reality, says Putin
Read more
Three militants plotting terrorist attack killed in Russia's Urals city of Yekaterinburg
Weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices had been discovered on site
Read more
US uses Russian children for creating support pool, says diplomat
Official programs for school exchanges with the United States were rolled back several years ago, according to Russian authorities
Read more
Putin prolongs non-working days in Russia till May 11
The coronavirus situation in Russia remains very tense and the country has not passed its peak yet, according to the president 
Read more
Russian PM Mishustin says tested positive for coronavirus
President Putin signed executive order to appoint First Deputy Prime Minister Belousov as acting PM while Mishustin recovers from coronavirus
Read more
US deployment of low-yield nuclear warheads dangerous, causes destabilization — diplomat
Zakharova stressed that any attack with the use of US submarine-launched ballistic missiles will be viewed by Russia as an attack with the use of nuclear weapons and, therefore, a basis for a retaliatory strike
Read more
China will hardly fulfill terms of trade deal with US due to pandemic, says expert
The State Council of the People’s Republic of China announced the lifting of part of trade restrictions on a wide list of US products in the first quarter of this year
Read more
Cat given by Putin to Japanese governor Satake isolated over coronavirus
Mir lives in the governor’s house along with other six cats
Read more
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000
By now, 11,619 people have recovered and 1,073 have died, according to the crisis center
Read more
Russia does not approve Haftar’s statement on transfer of power in Libya to LNA — Lavrov
On Monday, the Libyan National Army announced that it takes control over the country and disavows the Skhirat Agreement that is based on the UN peace plan for Libya
Read more
WHO envoy says COVID-19 drugs tested now prove ineffective
In some cases these drugs help, according to Melita Vujnovic
Read more
Press review: US, China use virus in duel for global leadership and is Kim dead or alive
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 27
Read more
Moody’s expects Russian GDP to go down by 5.5% in 2020
Oil prices are expected to remain low, the rating agency forecasts
Read more
Coronavirus spread dynamics in Russia slow down considerably, says Moscow’s mayor
It has practically halved, Sergei Sobyanin said
Read more
Press review: Putin extends quarantine and Haftar declares himself ruler of Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 29
Read more
Health Ministry names reasons behind low COVID-19 incidence in Russia
Russia’s latest data indicates 972 fatalities nationwide
Read more
Russian government extends entry ban for foreigners
The PM noted that it was impossible now to give an exact date when the coronavirus-related restrictions would be fully lifted
Read more
Press review: Trump, Macron seek to reform WHO and anti-EU sentiment on the rise in Italy
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 28
Read more
Decision on anonymity for MH17 case witnesses undermines trust — Russian diplomat
Earlier, The Hague’s district court ruled to maintain the anonymous status of 12 out of 13 witnesses in the case of MH17 flight crash
Read more
Germany to share archive information about Soviet POWs at TASS on May 6
The total archive contains information about the plight of 500,000 Soviet citizens
Read more
Lavrov slams EU’s ‘fantasies’ Russia, China are to blame for COVID-19 ‘disinformation’
The top diplomat stressed that the accusers failed to provide a single corroborative fact
Read more
Russia’s FSB busts illegal gunmakers in 22 regions
The law enforcers confiscated 95 firearms, 17 kilograms of explosives, 550 detonators, over 5,000 rounds, 167 artillery shells and 16 suppressors
Read more
Russians to watch live air show of aerobatic groups near Moscow on Victory Day
The military parade on Moscow’s Red Square will be held when the threat of the coronavirus spread is over
Read more
Russian envoy blasts US for claiming to be part of Iran nuclear deal
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier that Washington was technically still a member of the Iran nuclear deal despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from it in 2018
Read more
This week in photos: Lukashenko and his dog, VP pops out with no mask, and rooftop tennis
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Only one out of Normandy Four Paris summit’s decisions implemented so far — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that he means the exchange of people in custody
Read more
European countries’ fighter jets escort two Russian bombers over Baltic - defense ministry
The Russian bombers’ flight lasted for more than eight hours
Read more
Russia’s FSB thwarts smuggling of $2,715,000 worth of precious metals to Germany
Behind the criminal activity was a gang of Russian and Lithuanian nationals, according to the law enforcers
Read more
Batch of nuclear fuel delivered to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant — Russian embassy
On April 12, a deputy head of Iran's atomic agency, Mahmoud Jafari, announced that Bushehr’s Unit 1 will be temporarily shut down for refueling and technical maintenance
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet ships repel enemy air strike in Gulf of Finland drills
The ships’ crews delivered the fire from AK-176M and AK-630M artillery guns
Read more
Israeli military helicopters deliver air strikes on southern Syria
The Syrian state-run agency did not report any casualties after the air strikes stating only that "the damages were restricted to materials"
Read more
Donald Trump says he ‘understands’ situation with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
The North Korean leader has not been seen in public since April 11, when he chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases exceed 99,000
As many as 972 people have died
Read more
Russia’s top brass to hold large-scale drills of two armies in 2020
The manoeuvres will include the Central Asian strategic area, according to the defense minister
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol vessel thwarts enemy air strike in drills
The patrol vessel Vasily Bykov was involved in the drills, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Ambassador says coronavirus imported to China, points to genetic sequence as proof
On Wednesday, Fox News reported, citing its sources, that the virus had allegedly spread from a Wuhan laboratory
Read more
Putin marks unprecedented situation in oil and gas market
The Russian leader called for prevention of the fuel shortage and limitations of power supplies to enterprises and households in the country
Read more
Sewage surveillance? Coronavirus spread can be traced via wastewaters, scientists discover
Researchers have come to conclusion that the presence of coronavirus traces in sewage might reveal a coronavirus outbreak even before confirmed cases are registered
Read more
Only one test in Russia can determine COVID-19 antibody concentration — official
Other testing kits are capable of only detecting the presence of antibodies, according to the chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases exceed 114,000
It was noted that 44.5% of the newly found cases were asymptomatic
Read more
Changes in coronavirus trajectory in Russia inspire hope - chief sanitary doctor
Anna Popova noted that the situation with the spread of coronavirus will depend on how much Russians comply with restrictive measures and requirements
Read more
Pacific Fleet vessel to provide security for Russian barques in round-the-world voyage
After transiting the straits, sea tug Kalar will continue accomplishing its long-distance deployment missions, according to the Pacific Fleet’s press office
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet forces thwart saboteurs’ attack on hospital in Crimea drills
The servicemen conducted reconnaissance and blocked the notional enemy’s subversive group before the arrival of a reinforced unit, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Russian Tu-22 strategic bombers fly over northern seas shadowed by Norwegian fighters
The bombers’ flight lasted more than four hours
Read more