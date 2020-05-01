Second wave of coronavirus in Russia may begin in fall - Consumer Rights Watchdog

MOSCOW, May 1. / TASS /. Coronavirus infection may decline when hot and sunny summer weather sets in, but Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor warns of a high probability of a second wave of the spread of the disease this fall, the organization said on Friday.

"There is a high probability that in hot weather and a large amount of solar ultraviolet radiation, the frequency of coronavirus infection will decline, like all other respiratory infections. When the weather is cool and rainy, when our citizens return to their places of study or work, there is a high probability of a second wave of incidence in the autumn period," the report said.

It is noted that a coronavirus test in the absence of symptoms should be done only in case of contact with the infected or with the likelihood of contact. Citizens in villages and remote settlements, if there are suspicions, should call the clinic or medical center serving this territory. Doctors will determine the need for inspection and testing.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.