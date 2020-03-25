Coronavirus cases in Russia grow to 658 over past day

Coronavirus cases in Russia grow from 495 to 658 over past day.
Russia ready to launch multi-satellite orbital groups - Roscosmos chief
Earlier, Dmitry Rogozin announced that Roscosmos would allocate funds in 2020 to launch the works on creating the layout of the Sfera orbital group
First two COVID-19 cases confirmed in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorsky region
Both patients are in good condition, developing a relatively mild form of the disease
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Kurds agree to ceasefire to fight coronavirus
On March 23, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a universal ceasefire amid a global threat of the novel coronavirus
Putin to take part in G20 emergency summit
The summit will focus on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global economy
EU suspends Stability and Growth Pact
The Stability and Growth Pact of the EU limits the state budget deficit in EU member-states by 3% and the state debt by 60% of GDP
Instagram removes fake news about coronavirus spread in Russia
The only platform that is still to delete false data is YouTube, according to the watchdog
Putin assures Conte of Russia’s readiness to help Italy battle coronavirus
Moscow plans to send medical teams and equipment along with means of protection from coronavirus
Slovakia wants no escalation with Russia - Defense Minister
Jaroslav Nad’ also noted that Slovakia to ramp up its NATO activity
Last groups of Russian medical experts arrive in Italy
The Russian mission consists of eight mobile teams and about 100 military virologists and infectious disease experts
China develops test capable of detecting coronavirus in 8-15 minutes
The express test is highly sensitive, easy to use and transport
Russian cutting-edge frigate to undergo next stage of state trials in Barents Sea
The Northern Fleet submarines performing scheduled combat training assignments in the Barents Sea are providing support for this stage of state trials
Third plane with Russian virologists heads to Italy
The military aircraft will head to the Italian Air Force’s military airport Pratica di Mare, some 30 km to the southwest of Rome
Lifting sanctions is noteworthy, but Russia does not plan to be first to do it — Kremlin
The Russian presidential press secretary stressed that the decision is with the "well-known capitals," adding that he is not aware of any relevant preparations being made
Russian infectious disease expert faces criminal charges for breaking quarantine
The healthcare specialist traveled to Spain for vacation in early March without informing her superiors
China’s Wuhan effectively under martial law, says envoy
The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
Russia to lift all restrictions for import of basic goods for one month
The Prime Minister also said that Russia has enough foodstuffs
Russian Defence Chief holds talks with Assad in Syria on Putin’s instructions
Shoigu and Assad touched upon Russia’s humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population, which is suffering from Western sanctions, and also upon Russian specialists’ involvement in the restoration of the Syrian economy.
Russian Navy frigate to track NATO ships in Black Sea
According to the Romanian Navy’s website, during their stay in the Black Sea, the NATO frigates will surveil the sea, air and underwater situation and hold joint drills with regional partners
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
False info about coronavirus in Russia not yet deleted by YouTube, Instagram
The watchdog stressed that it was braced to use tough measures, up to blocking or license revoking, for distributing false information about the coronavirus situation in Russia
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Russian Giatsint-S artillery used as precision weapon first time ever
The exercises involved more than 2,000 servicemen and 400 vehicles
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
Press review: Why COVID-19 hardly touched Africa and keeps viewers glued to TV screens
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 24
Putin praises Kommunarka hospital for high-quality work
The Russian leader pointed to the high quality of patient care in the hospital, where suspected coronavirus patients are located
Russia to launch mass production of COVID-19 test systems
The creation of the test system began on January 31, 2020, on the instructions of the Russian Health Minister
Prospective Nord Stream 2 pipe layer en route to South Africa
The vessel is to arrive at Cape Town on March 27
Russia’s Defense Ministry to send some 100 virologists and epidemiologists to Italy
Nine Il-76 aircraft will send the doctors and virologists to Italy
Press review: Russia sends aid to Italy to cope with COVID-19 and backs NATO dialogue
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 28
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Three more Russian planes arrive in Italy to help fight COVID-19
The planes are the 12th, 13th and 14th aircraft sent by Russia overall
Russian scientist points to genome indicating coronavirus not lab-produced illness
Earlier, some Russian and foreign media outlets alleged that the novel coronavirus could have been made in a laboratory
Eleventh Russian military plane carrying experts, medical equipment arrives in Italy
Three more planes are on their way
