Pobeda says has evacuated all its passengers from Montenegro

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s low-cost airline Pobeda said on Friday it has evacuated all of its passengers who were stuck in Montenegro’s Tivat.

"Pobeda low-cost airline on Friday evacuated all its passengers from Montenegro to Moscow. Four flight were organized on Match 19 and 20 from Montenegro after it closed its airspace overnight to March 17. Some of Pobeda’s clients were evacuated by Aeroflot flights," the company said.

It was reported on March 17 that Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot, its subsidiary Pobeda and S7 Airline were unable to bring home their passengers from Montenegro as they had been failing to obtain a permit from that country’s authorities. A source in the sector told TASS that Montenegro’s government insisted 50 its nationals be brought from Moscow to Tivat without tickets in exchange for such a permit.