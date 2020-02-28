Russia’s government temporarily restricts entry of Iranian citizens into country

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The Russian government has decided to temporarily restrict entry of Iranian citizens into the country from February 28 due to an outbreak of coronavirus, according to a report on the government’s website.

"In order to ensure state security, protect public health, and prevent the spread of a new coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV) on the territory of the Russian Federation, from 00:00 on February 28, 2020, Moscow time, the Russian Federal Security Service temporarily suspends passage of citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran across the Russian state border, their entry into the territory of the Russian Federation for studying and employment, as well as for private, tourist and transit purposes," the report reads.