Eight Russians evacuated from Diamond Princess return home

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Eight Russians, who were onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, have been taken home by the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters on Sunday.

"Eight Russian nationals have returned to Russia, and three of them were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus while being onboard the ship, while the others have refused to take the flight," Golikova said.

The evacuation effort was carried out by the Emergency Ministry with the assistance of the Foreign Ministry, the Russian Embassy in Japan and specialists from the consumer rights watchdog and Russian doctors. A total of 24 Russian nationals were onboard the ship.

Deputy Prime Minister told that those, who were onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and also individuals who evacuated them will be quarantined for 14 days in Kazan.

"All the evacuated Russian nationals and also persons who carried out the evacuation effort will be quarantined under medical supervision for 14 days in Kazan in a special facility where all conditions will be created for their convenient stay. During the quarantine tests for the novel coronavirus will be conducted," Golikova said.

She noted that Russian nationals feel good and three of them have been infected with the novel coronavirus in a mild form.

"Our fellow countrymen, who have returned to Russia, feel good. Those individuals, who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, have a mild form of the disease without any serious symptoms and complications. Their health and the health of their family is not under any threat," Golikova said.