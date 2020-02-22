Putin practicing sports, working out every day - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin practices sports every day, continuing to do sambo, along with ice hockey, swimming and workout, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"I know that he continues this practice (of sambo training - TASS). I don’t think he can do it often, the more so as he has added ice hockey to his personal sports arsenal. Anyway, he tries to keep himself fit, going swimming, doing sambo and general workouts - it is a daily practice with him," he said in an interview with Channel One TV at the first championships of the Combat Sambo League in Sochi.

Putin arrived in Sochi on Saturday evening to attend this championships of the newly-established League. Putin, a holder of the Master of Sports title in sambo, has attended sambo competitions more than once.