Russian language is key element of forming nation-state, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, February 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he considers the Russian language a core value and a key element of forming the nation-state.

"The Russian language is a core value of our country, a key element of forming the nation-state and, of course, the language of interethnic communication," he said at a meeting with the working group for drafting proposals for amendments to the Constitution.

He stressed, however, that it was worth considering whether something should be changed in the Constitution in that respect.