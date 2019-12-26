China's Danzhou and Greece's Marathon become sister cities

HAIKOU, December 26. /TASS/. China's Danzhou, Hainan province, and the Greek city of Marathon agreed to become sister cities. The memorandum was signed in China's Hainan on December 20, www.hinews.cn reported.

At the ceremony Danzhou Mayor Zhu Hunu expressed hope that the two cities will continue to maintain friendship, boost and broaden cooperation. Mayor Stergios Tsirkas, in turn, said that the Greek side would be happy to host a delegation from Danzhou and expressed hope that the two sides will enhance cooperation, continue exchange programs and boost coordination in tourism, trade, culture, education and economy.

The document signed by the two cities' authorities envisages promotion of cooperation in tourism, culture, sports, medical services, education and agriculture.

Greek city of Marathon is known for the so called marathon race when after the battle between the Greek and the Persian in 490 BC one of the Greek warriors ran to Athens to spread the word of victory, but died of exhaustion after such a long run.

Danzhou International Marathon has been held since 2009. This year about 18,000 athletes from 20 countries took part in the marathon.