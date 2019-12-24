Draft-dodging Navalny’s ally called up for military service legally

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A staff member of opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, Ruslan Shaveddinov, who had been dodging draft for years, was called up for military service legally, a deputy Moscow military commissioner told TASS.

Shaveddinov was enlisted on October 28 after undergoing medical examination. However, he disagreed with the army conscription commission’s decision and filed a lawsuit with a Moscow district court. On November 11, the court rejected the lawsuit, and Shaveddinov appealed it in the Moscow City Court.

On December 23, the court upheld the decision of the first instance court, which entered into force on the same day, deputy Moscow military commissioner, Maxim Loktev, said. Shaveddinov failed to appear in court twice due to unknown reasons and was represented by his lawyer, he added.

Later, Shaveddinov underwent another medical examination, which found "no obstacles for military service." Earlier, media reports said Shaveddinov had been called up for military service in Novaya Zemlya, an archipelago in northwestern Russia.