‘Guarantors, not dictators’: Patriarch warns world on geopolitics, predatory exploitation

"The religious leaders can and should appeal to political leaders in a unified voice," the patriarch told the 2nd Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders.

BAKU, November 14. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has urged global religious leaders to appeal to state leaders, urging them to stop resolving their geopolitical objectives at the expense of weaker nations.

"It is time to explicitly speak about putting an end to the practice of solving geopolitical tasks at the expense of weaker — and this includes weak nations — it’s time to stop squandering energy resources, and dividing nations of the globe into first, second and third rate [ones]," Patriarch Kirill insisted.

"It would be good to see that the more developed and richer states realize their responsibility for the future of mankind. They must act as the guarantors of safety and stability instead of dictators for the global order," he emphasized.

"As practice has shown, imposing one state’s rules, borders and culture on others does not lead to anything good. Distinctiveness and freedom of peoples is a guarantee of their safe and peaceful coexistence," he stressed.

It is high time to put an end to the predatory exploitation of the environment. "It is very important to stop preying on natural resources in poor countries and polluting the environment. We are responsible for God’s work, created for the benefit of mankind, our message is an appeal to each and every person and we sincerely believe that it will be heard," the patriarch said.

The summit is running in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 14-15. About 200 leaders of traditional confessions were invited to take part.