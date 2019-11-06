Kremlin: Some documentary filmmakers spin half-truths about terrorist-led abductions

"Not all the information in these documentaries is true, particularly the allegations that many [former] hostages don’t receive any help," he pointed out. "Some information was twisted, we checked it out," Peskov said, when asked about the need to provide assistance to those who had suffered in the Moscow and Beslan terror attacks, and about the allegations that those affected considered the amount of assistance provided to them to be purportedly insufficient.

According to Peskov, the public will never forget these tragedies. "We will always remember the victims of terrorism and the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorists," he emphasized.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that he had not had a chance to watch a recently released documentary about the 2002 seizure of a Moscow theater by terrorists. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not seen the picture either.