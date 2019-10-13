Putin offers his condolences to Japanese PM over human deaths in powerful typhoon

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over numerous human deaths and serious losses after Super Typhoon Hagibis, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia shares the sorrow of the Japanese nation and conveyed the words of empathy and support to the families of those killed and wishes of the soonest recovery to those injured," the press service said. "The Russian head of state expressed the hope that the aftermaths of these natural calamity would soon be overcome."

According to the recent update, the death toll from Super Typhoon Hagibis in Japan reached 25. More than ten people are still missing and more than 160 were injured. More than 20 rivers overflew their banks. Rescue operations in the flooded areas are underway.

The typhoon is now moving towards Russia’s Far Eastern territories, with torrential rains and stormy winds hitting Southern Kuril Islands.