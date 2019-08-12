Emergency at mine in Yakutia to not affect production — regional authorities

YAKUTSK, August 12. /TASS/. An incident at the Sarylakh-Surma company’s mine in Northeastern Yakutia, where an employee died in a rockfall, will not affect gold-antimony ore mining plans, the regional Ministry of Industry and Geology told TASS on Monday.

"A roof fall occurred in the unit where ore crushing was underway at the mine of Sarylakh-Surma. All the required activities will be implemented. The incident will not affect the company's mining plans," the ministry said.

The rock fall occurred on Sunday during cleanup activities. Sixteen individuals were in the shift, fifteen evacuated independently. An individual died under the fall.

The Sarylakh mine is a unique and the only antimony deposit in Russia. Its depth reaches up to 800 meters. Annual mine capacity totals 50,000 tonnes of ore. The deposit is developed by Sarylakh-Surma company, an affiliate of GPM Gold, that secures the second place in antimony ore production for Russia globally.