Emergency at mine in Yakutia to not affect production — regional authorities

On Sunday, a person died under debris of a rockfall
Anabar diamonds: how people work in the Extreme North

YAKUTSK, August 12. /TASS/. An incident at the Sarylakh-Surma company’s mine in Northeastern Yakutia, where an employee died in a rockfall, will not affect gold-antimony ore mining plans, the regional Ministry of Industry and Geology told TASS on Monday.

"A roof fall occurred in the unit where ore crushing was underway at the mine of Sarylakh-Surma. All the required activities will be implemented. The incident will not affect the company's mining plans," the ministry said.

The rock fall occurred on Sunday during cleanup activities. Sixteen individuals were in the shift, fifteen evacuated independently. An individual died under the fall.

The Sarylakh mine is a unique and the only antimony deposit in Russia. Its depth reaches up to 800 meters. Annual mine capacity totals 50,000 tonnes of ore. The deposit is developed by Sarylakh-Surma company, an affiliate of GPM Gold, that secures the second place in antimony ore production for Russia globally.

Russian low-cost airline reports DDoS-attack on its website during major sale
It occured during a tickets sale at a price of at least 500 rubles ($7.62)
Russian telecom watchdog urges Google to ban promoting illegal rallies on YouTube
According to the telecom watchdog, "some structures" were buying YouTube advertising tools with the goal of disseminating information about unauthorized events
New powerful explosions rock ammo depot in Russia's Siberia
At least ten people have been injured
Armed militants heading to Idlib zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
The center’s head Alexei Bakin added, that terrorists are trying to expand the area controlled by them by using force, amassing their armed units in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone
Turkey expects second S-400 squadron to be delivered in August or September
According to the defense minister, since the INF treaty has been terminated, "Turkey will have an increasing need for the S-400 systems"
This week in photos: Tarantino’s Moscow tour, Siberian arms depot blasts and Bishkek riots
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
New Chinese ambassador arrives in Moscow
The 55-year-old Zhang Hanhui is fluent in Russian
Russian PM to visit Turkmenistan for participation in Caspian Economic Forum
The main program of the Forum is scheduled on Monday
NATO drills in Georgia aim to maintain stability in Black Sea — Georgian PM
The Georgian prime minister assured that such drills advance Georgia’s integration into NATO
Russian diplomat welcomes Kiev’s move to allow Russian aircraft into Ukrainian airspace
The measure was taken to avoid the danger of a thunderstorm
Saddest forecasts becoming true in Libya - Russia’s acting UN envoy
Earlier it was reported, that three UN staff members died as a result of the automobile explosion in Libya’s Benghazi
Moscow castigates Tokyo’s ‘poisonous’ move at depicting Southern Kurils on map of Japan
Apart from the legal aspect of this issue, there is also an aspect of the atmosphere, the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Su-30SM fighter jets intercept 'enemy' aircraft in stratosphere during drills in Siberia
The press service of the Eastern Military District said that fighter jets made 30 sorties during the drills
Finance minister expects other rating agencies to upgrade Russia's rating after Fitch
Fitch rating agency earlier upgraded Russia's credit sovereign rating to BBB
Russia's Kalashnikov unveils electric car for taxi needs
The vehicle's maximum speed is 80 km per hour with endurance up to 150 km
Putin congratulates Night Wolves on 10th anniversary of Crimea bike show
He noted that the bikers had chosen a good venue for their show
Russia’s top brass sets up heliport in Gulf of Finland
The heliport will be able to receive all types of transport and combat helicopters operational in Russia’s Western Military District
Development of 5G technologies in Russia will not be quick - Telecom Ministry
The 5G technology is required for robotic vehicles, smart houses and other things of such kind
Blasts at Siberian ammo depot injure more than 30 people
Currently, three people remain hospitalized in Achinsk and five others in Krasnoyarsk
Donetsk ready for tit-for-tat response to ceasefire violations by Kiev
DPR head Denis Pushilin called on observers working in the conflict zone to intervene without delay to ensure Ukraine honors its obligations
Explosions and fire hit ammunition depot in Siberia
One person was killed, according to a source. The Russian Defense Ministry has dismissed this information
Man opens fire in Tyumen on Federal Guard
One member of the Russian Federal Guard is wounded
Russia obtains right to supply wheat to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia was only buying barley in Russia before that
Press review: EU visa bullying looms over Donbass and what’s fueling the Moscow rallies
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 12
Russia’s Bastion coastal defense systems wipe out enemy warships in Black Sea drills
The drills involved over 30 weapon systems
Tests of Burevestnik nuclear powered cruise missile successfully completed, says source
"A major stage of trials of the cruise missile of the Burevestnik complex, the tests of the nuclear power unit, were successfully completed at one of facilities in January," he said
Jennifer Lopez to perform in St. Petersburg on occasion of fiftieth birthday
The singer celebrated her birthday on July 24
Russian fighter jets and bombers perform training flights over Black Sea
The alert quick reaction forces of air units stationed in south Russia and in Crimea went on high alert during the drills and took off from their home airfields
Press review: Is Kyrgyzstan's leadership feud over and Turkey walks Moscow-Kiev tightrope
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 9
Foreign forces used YouTube to manipulate protesters in Moscow - senator
The rally on August 10 was the fourth in support of independent candidates at the upcoming election to the Moscow City Duma
Five Rosatom employees die in accident at military testing range in northern Russia
An accident involving a liquid-fuel jet engine occurred at a military testing range near Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region on August 8
Russia's sovereign rating upgrade by Fitch underscores quality of economic policy — RDIF
Fitch rating agency earlier upgraded Russia's credit sovereign rating to BBB
Press review: Russia uneasy over Turkey's anti-Kurd gamble and Kyrgyz tensions boil over
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 8
Ten Syrian soldiers killed when repelling militant attack — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Alexey Bakin said that tensions persist in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone
Russian companies interested in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas fields, says official
First Deputy Head of the Russian Government Office Sergei Prikhodko noted that the energy sector was an important area of cooperation between the two countries, whose potential needs to be developed
Accident near Severodvinsk occurs when testing missile on sea-based platform - Rosatom
А spokesman of Rosatom said, that "the concourse of factors was present, which often takes place when testing new technologies"
Hmeymim airbase's defense systems destroy terrorists' UAVs
Nobody was injured and no damage was done to the airbase
Russia to employ Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at Aviadarts international competition
The systems will be used for the first time ever as part of the Aviadarts 2019 international competition
Foreign personnel test Russia’s Ratnik combat outfit at International Army Games
The outfits were tailored to the size of the Vietnamese
Firefighters combating wildfires on over 228,000 hectares in Russian regions
A total of 4,015 people and 554 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing wildfires
Russia’s latest Mi-28NM attack helicopter gets capability to strike two targets at a time
The new combat helicopter will start arriving for the Russian troops already this year, according to the Air Force commander
Russian nuclear center employees killed in rocket blast to be recommended for awards
The accident occurred at a military testing range near Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region on August 8
Former Japanese residents of Kuril Islands come back home after visa-free trip
The delegation consisted of nearly 70 people, including staff members of the Japanese Foreign Ministry
S-400 teams strike enemy high-speed missiles in Volga area drills
The teams detected and struck over 30 high-speed targets moving at a speed of about 1,000 m/s at various altitudes by making electronic launches
Erdogan’s Crimea statement is mere political gesture towards Ukraine’s Zelensky — expert
The expert believes the statements made by the Turkish leader will not affect the cooperation between Ankara and Moscow
Russia’s new Mi-38 transport helicopters to start arriving for troops in 2019
The Mi-38T transport and troop landing helicopter is a derivative of the certified civilian Mi-38 rotorcraft
Russia's Smetlivy destroyer monitoring USS Porter in Black Sea — defense ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry said that USS Porter entered the Black Sea on August 8
Putin congratulates the Muslims of Russia on the Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday
The Russian president highlighted the great contribution of Muslim organizations in developing fruitful cooperation with state and public institutions
US never apologized to Japan for atomic bombings, Russian diplomat emphasizes
Maria Zakharova said that "historical truth has been sacrificed for a military and political alliance between the two countries"
Missile engine blast at testing site in northern Russia kills two
A rise of the radiation level was registered
Wildfires swell to 963,000 hectares in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region
The natural element's peak was registered last week when over 1.1 mln hectares were burning
