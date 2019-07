KRONSHTADT, July 28./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in festivities marking Russia’s Navy Day on Sunday.

Accompanied by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov, he sailed aboard the Raptor boat past the warships lining up for the parade in Kronshtadt, greeting their crews.

Later, the president will review the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River.