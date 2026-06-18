Rostec starts mass production of key components for space communications systems

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Rosel Holding, a Rostec company, has launched mass production of discrete and integral LC filters, which are a key component of spacecraft onboard communication systems, the Russian state corporation said.

"Rosel Holding of the Rostec State Corporation has begun mass production of a line of discrete and integral LC filters — key components of onboard satellite communication systems, radar and telecommunications equipment, and control systems. These products enable the elimination of high-frequency interference, the isolation of specific frequency bands, and the processing of signals in various circuits. Filters are capable of distinguishing their ‘own' frequency from 'foreign' frequencies, even if they are very close," the company said.

The products developed by the Omsk Research Institute of Instrument Engineering are compact in size and improve the performance characteristics of space-based communications, radar, and control systems.