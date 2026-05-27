Yacht expedition to study microplastics begins in Arkhangelsk Region

ARKHANGELSK, May 27. /TASS/. The first scientific and ecological expedition of the "Development of civil science in the waters of the White Sea and the Northern Dvina" project began in the Arkhangelsk Region, press center of the Clean North - Clean Country ecological movement told TASS. The expedition on two yachts to study microplastics will run in waters of the Northern Dvina River.

"The first scientific and ecological expedition of the "Development of Civil Science in the waters of the White Sea and the Northern Dvina" project has begun in the Arkhangelsk Region. Over five days, the expedition participants will conduct research in waters of the Northern Dvina and along the route to the Ust-Pinega River. The expedition features young scientists, specialists, university professors and students from across Russia. Field research takes place on two yachts of the Nord Sailing Center. The expedition's main task is to study microplastic pollution in the Arctic basin," the press center said.

The expedition team will test environmental techniques and equipment to monitor the environment in real expedition conditions.

The project is organized by the Clean North - Clean Country ecological movement, supported by MIREA - Russian Technological University, the Arctic Team, the #MYVMESTE International Award, the Governor's Center of the Arkhangelsk Region, and the Anisimov Nord Sailing Center.

"Nowadays, the ecological status of northern rivers and seas is directly related to the quality of life and to the future of the Arctic territories. It is very important that young people are involved in this work - students, young scientists, and specialists. This is not just a theory, this is a real field practice where they can obtain real data, test modern techniques and gain a responsible attitude towards the environment. Such projects are helpful in uniting science, public initiatives and environmental education," leader of the Clean North - Clean Country movement Artem Smolokurov said.

The team will use results of the work to work on scientific articles to be presented to the professional and public community.