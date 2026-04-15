Russia’s Progress MS-34 resupply ship to launch to orbital outpost on April 26

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. A Progress MS-34 resupply ship will lift off from the Baikonur spaceport to the International Space Station (ISS) on April 26, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in a statement.

"The space freighter will launch from the Baikonur spaceport on April 26. Roscosmos specialists have concluded operations to fill the Progress MS-34 cargo ship with propellant components and pressurant gas," the statement reads.

Before its transportation to the filling station, the space freighter underwent control weighing and balancing. The cargo ship will undergo docking with a transfer compartment, a design inspection, payload fairing encapsulation and general assembly with a carrier rocket before launch, it said.

On March 22, Russia launched a Progress MS-33 resupply ship to the orbital outpost. It delivered food rations, potable water, propellant and scientific equipment to Russian cosmonauts.