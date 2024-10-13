Undocking of Crew Dragon with Russian cosmonaut postponed due to ban weather

NEW YORK, October 13. /TASS/. SpaceX has postponed the undocking of the Crew Dragon spaceship that is to bring Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin and and other members of Crew Dragon from the International Space Station (ISS) back to Earth due to unfavorable weather conditions off the coast of Florida.

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions off the coast of Florida, Dragon is standing down from today's undocking from the Space Station. Teams will continue to monitor weather conditions for the next available undocking opportunity," SpaceX said on X.

Earlier this week, was hit by Hurricane Milton, a Category 3 storm.

Along with Russia’s Grebenkin, Crew-8 includes NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, who have been on a space mission since March 2024.