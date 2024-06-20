Putin wants Russia, Vietnam to work more closely in space sphere

HANOI, June 20./TASS/. Russia and Vietnam should think about developing cooperation in space exploration, President Vladimir Putin said.

As part of his visit to Vietnam, Putin met with the leadership of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Society and graduates of Russian universities. One of them asked the president about promising areas in bilateral cooperation.

"We must ensure the security of our countries. And that means we must think <...> about modern weapons, including those based on new physical principles. And this means that we must develop engineering, train specialists. It means that we should think about the development of our research in the field of outer space, space exploration, and not just near space, but in deep space. We have a lot of areas for joint work," Putin said.

He added that the countries are now cooperating closely, including in the energy sector.

"But if we think big picture about where our cooperation could go, we need to look beyond the horizon and build our research precisely in these most important areas, on the results of which the future will depend, not only on the future of our economies, but also the sovereignty of our states. All this should be the focus of our attention," Putin stressed.