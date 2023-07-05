Europe’s last Ariane 5 rocket puts in orbit two satellites

PARIS, July 6. /TASS/. Europe’s Ariane 5 carrier rocket, which was blasted off from Kourou, French Guiana, on Wednesday, has successfully put in orbit a German Heinrich Hertz communications satellite and a French Syracuse 4B military satellite, according to a broadcast on Airanespace, an operator company, YouTube page.

The rocket was initially scheduled to be launched on June 6 but the launch was postponed due to technical malfunctions. The launch was rescheduled for July 5 but was postponed for one day due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Currently, work is underway on a new, Ariane 6, carrier rocket. It was originally planned that the use of the rocket would begin in 2020 but its maiden flight was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and technical problems. The rockets is expected to be finally launched by the end of the current year.