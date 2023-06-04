Three Chinese astronauts return from flight to orbital station — TV

BEIJING, June 4. /TASS/. The return capsule of the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft carrying three taikonauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu has landed at the Dongfeng landing site in the Mongolia Autonomous Region, China Central Television reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, the manned Shenzhou-15 spacecraft successfully separated from the Chinese orbital station, where the replacement crew of the Shenzhou-16 spacecraft remained.

China's Tiangong space station is located at an altitude of about 400 km and has a lifespan of more than 10 years. It is designed for three people (up to six for short-term crew changes). The mass of the T-shaped complex, which has three docking units and an airlock for space entry, is 66 tons, the volume of the compartments reaches 110 cubic meters. The orbital object is expected to be available for international projects.