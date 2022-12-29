Russian cosmonauts 'deck the halls' of ISS under zero gravity

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Three Russian cosmonauts, who are currently at the International Space Station (ISS), have decorated the interior of the orbital outpost to celebrate the New Year holidays.

Under zero-gravity conditions Russian Space Agency’s (Roscosmos) cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Anna Kikina and Dmitry Petelin, who is also a TASS special correspondent, have set up a New Year tree under a ceiling and decorated the walls of the station’s Russian segment with festive garlands.

"Just like back home, we have a tradition here to put up a New Year tree and decorate the interior of the space station to celebrate the New Year. Today, we will show you how to do it under zero-gravity conditions," Prokopyev said in a video message provided by Roscosmos on Thursday.

The ISS crew announced to journalists earlier in the month that despite the upcoming holidays everyone on the orbital outpost would continue carrying out all of the previously outlined tasks aboard the ISS.

Currently, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Anna Kikina, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada, Frank Rubio and Nicole Mann and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata are working aboard the orbital outpost.

On November 17, 2021, Russia’s world-renowned TASS news agency and the State Space Corporation Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, under which a TASS news office was established aboard the ISS.

Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin was the first TASS special reporter in space. His flight lasted 12 days. Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev was the second TASS special reporter in space. Presently, Dmitry Petelin heads the TASS outer space-based branch.