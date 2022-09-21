Russia to highly likely continue working at ISS until 2028 - Roscosmos CEO

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, September 21. /TASS/. The cooperation on the ISS project will depend on the International Space Station’s technical condition, and will highly likely continue until 2028, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov said Wednesday.

"We plan [to work at the station] through 2024, and then we will continue depending on the ISS’ condition. Highly likely, until 2028," Borisov said during a press conference after the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft’s docking.

According to the Roscosmos CEO, Russia always strictly fulfills its international obligations. On Wednesday, negotiations with NASA representatives took place at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

On July 28, Borisov said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the decision on Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS project after 2024 has been made, adding that all obligations before the partners will be fulfilled. On July 29, Borisov explained on Russian TV that the exact date of Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS program will depend on the station’s condition.