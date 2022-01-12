ISS orbit raised ahead of launch of Russian manned spacecraft later this year

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The orbit of the International Space Station was adjusted on Wednesday, Roscosmos said in a statement.

The adjustment was to create the right "ballistic conditions" ahead of launching manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-21 and landing a Soyuz MS-19 reentry module, the statement said.

The station’s average orbit height was increased by 1.2 kilometers after the engines of cargo craft Progress MS-18 were turned on at 9:24 pm Moscow time and ran for 395.4 seconds, according to Roscosmos.

The launch of Soyuz MS-21 is scheduled for the spring of this year.

Currently the orbital outpost is crewed by Roscosmos’s Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, NASA’s Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and the European Space Agency’s Mattias Maurer.