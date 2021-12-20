Japan’s space tourists to work on adjusting to normal within 21 days after orbital flight

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his business assistant Yozo Hirano will undergo a recovery course within 14-21 days after their flight aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Monday.

"All the operations proceeded as normal and the crewmembers feel well. Their rehabilitation at the Cosmonaut Training Center will last from 14 to 21 days," Roscosmos said on its Telegram channel.

Over this period, the spaceflight participants will regenerate their normal physical condition and will perform swimming pool exercises under medical supervision, go for walks and gradually reinvigorate their muscle performance, the space agency said.

On the morning of December 20, a Soyuz MS-20 descent module carrying Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Maezawa and Hirano successfully landed in Kazakhstan.

The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft undocked from the orbital outpost at 02:50 Moscow time. Seven crewmembers comprised of Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, US astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron and also European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer remained working aboard the ISS.

The Soyuz MS-20 manned spacecraft carrying Misurkin, Maezawa, and Hirano blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport on December 8. The spacecraft flew to the space station under a four-orbit scheme. It docked with the orbital outpost in automated mode.

On the same day, an epoch-making news office commenced its work aboard the ISS thanks to a memorandum of cooperation signed between the world-renowned TASS Russian News Agency and Roscosmos on November 17. Under the milestone agreement, Roscosmos cosmonaut, Hero of Russia Alexander Misurkin became the first TASS correspondent in space.

He now reports on the space station’s daily routine. His latest information from space is available to the agency’s readership from TASS' news resources. In addition, his photo and video contributions can be seen on the agency’s website and official pages on social media.