Roscosmos expects NASA head to visit Russia in early 2022

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos expects NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to visit Russia in 2022, Roscosmos Deputy CEO for International Cooperation Sergey Savelyev said on Friday.

"We hope that we will arrange a meeting in 2022," he said, replying to a question about the possibility of a visit by the NASA chief to Russia.

Roscosmos Head Dmitry Rogozin earlier said that the NASA chief had promised to come to Russia with his family. For his part, Nelson said that he was looking forward to his meeting with Rogozin.