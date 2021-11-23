Russia ready to support China in lunar station project, says top senator

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to support China in implementing its ambitious scientific plans, including the project of creating the International Scientific Lunar Station (ISLS), Speaker of the Federation Council (the upper house of Russia’s parliament) Valentina Matviyenko said on Tuesday.

"Russia is ready to provide support in implementing ambitious scientific projects. They include, for example, the project of creating the International Scientific Lunar Station," Russia’s top senator said at a session of the Russia-China inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation held in the Federation Council.

It is symbolic that the year 2021 declared as the year of science and technologies in Russia coincided with the cross years of Russian-Chinese scientific, technical and innovative cooperation, Matviyenko stressed.

As the upper house speaker said, scientific cooperation evokes great interest among the youth and, in particular, Russian and Chinese universities located both in the capitals and regions of both countries, "are fostering their interaction."

"This is good potential for implementing the Russian-Chinese roadmap of cooperation in the field of science, technologies and innovations worked out until 2025," Matviyenko said.

About the project

In March 2021, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on behalf of their governments on cooperation in creating the International Scientific Lunar Station (ISLS). The signing ceremony was held via a videoconference.

In April, the Chinese authorities announced that China was set to cooperate with Russia and other interested parties in the project of creating the international Scientific Lunar Station.

Roscosmos Deputy Head for International Cooperation Sergey Savelyev told TASS in late May that Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) had invited partners to the project of the International Scientific Lunar Station.