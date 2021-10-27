Glavkosmos signed preliminary agreement for Soyuz commercial flights in 2024

DUBAI, October 27. /TASS/. Glavkosmos (a subsidiary of Roscosmos) has signed a preliminary agreement according to which two commercial flights of Soyuz spacecraft will be carried out in 2024, General Director of Glavkosmos Dmitry Loskutov reported on Wednesday.

"Glavkosmos has signed a preliminary agreement on the provision of four commercial seats in the Soyuz in 2024. It means two commercial flights in 2024 with a client," Loskutov said, without specifying with which client the document was signed.

Earlier, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin reported that following Russia’s space drama project "Vyzov" (The Challenge) filmed onboard the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos received a lot of interest in flights to the ISS from specialists and space tourists from around the world.

At the end of September, Head of the Representative Office of Space Adventures in Russia, Sergey Kostenko told reporters that there are potential customers who are ready to fly to the ISS on Soyuz spacecraft and make a spacewalk.