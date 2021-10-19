Challenge film aboard orbital outpost not start of space movie race — cosmonaut

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The Vyzov (Challenge) movie made aboard the International Space Station (ISS) is certainly not a step in a space movie race, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky said on Tuesday.

"I would, perhaps, not say that this is a space movie race. We simply did our job. Perhaps, it is pleasant after all that our crew was assigned this interesting mission both to participate in shooting the movie and help our guys make a good film. But I would not call it a race," Novitsky said in response to a corresponding question at an online conference hosted by TASS jointly with Roscosmos, TV Channel One and the Cosmonaut Training Center.

Actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko were shooting the first-ever movie in outer space titled Vyzov (Challenge) about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The actress and the film director spent 12 days in orbit. Cosmonaut Novitsky has been aboard the International Space Station since April 9.

The film is a joint project of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos, the TV Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White movie studio. Russian cosmonauts Novitsky, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov also had roles in the movie. Shkaplerov and Dubrov will stay aboard the orbital outpost until the spring of 2022.