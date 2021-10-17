Roscosmos chief gives excellent mark to Soyuz MS-18 landing

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said in a Channel One broadcast that Sunday’s Soyuz MS-18 landing deserves "an excellent mark."

"It was an enormous effort. We are glad the crew is feeling well. <...> The spacecraft did not tip over sideways, which is also good, from the standpoint of evacuating the crew. Everything was fine and [deserves] an excellent mark," he said.

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko on board undocked from the ISS at 4:14 Moscow time on Sunday. The descent module touched the ground in Kazakhstan at 07:35 Moscow time.

Peresild and Shipenko were shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The film is a joint project of Roscosmos, Russia’s Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie.

Overall, about 35-40 minutes of the film’s screen time were to be filmed in the orbit.