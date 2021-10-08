Nobel Prize a deserved award for Dmitry Muratov, Russian Government says

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The awarding of the Nobel Prize to Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov is a worthy praise of his professionalism, human qualities and adherence to his beliefs, Russian Prime Minister’s spokesman Boris Belyakov said Friday.

"We congratulate him with the well-deserved award," the spokesman said, commenting on Muratov’s awarding.

According to Belyakov, this decision of the Nobel Prize Committee is a "worthy praise of his talent, high professionalism, adherence to beliefs and, what is important, his human qualities."

"Apart from his professional activities, Dmitry Muratov actively engages in charity - he helps sick children. This deserves respect," the spokesman said.