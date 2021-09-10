Russian cosmonauts complete seven-hour spacewalk

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov have successfully complete their second spacewalk as part of the mission to integrate the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module with the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, was broadcasting the spacewalk live.

"Airlock closed. The 50th planned spacewalk in the Russian ISS program is successfully finished," Roscosmos tweeted.

Novitsky and Dubrov left the ISS at 17:55 Moscow time on Thursday. They spent seven hours and 20 minutes outside of the station, completing all main and two additional tasks. In particular, the cosmonauts checked antennas of the Progress MS-17 cargo ship. They also connected the Ethernet local network cable to the Nauka module. Roscosmos later noted that the first test went fine. Novitsky and Dubrov also placed a platform with containers for the Biorisk-MSN experiment to study changes in bacterial and fungal associations that form microbiota of space hardware materials.