Structural safety of world’s sole orbital station under control, says Roscosmos

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The structural safety of the International Space Station (ISS) is under control, Spokesman for Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Vladimir Ustimenko told TASS on Monday.

"The situation with the safety and operation of the ISS is under control," the spokesman said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced in April that the condition of the International Space Station (ISS) left much to be desired and Russia might focus on creating its own orbital outpost. Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation was assigned the task of making the first basic module for a new Russian orbital station ready in 2025.

The Roscosmos Scientific and Technical Council recommended that the work on creating the technical project of Russia’s new orbital station be included in the 2025 federal space program.

The Roscosmos Scientific and Technical Council recommended in late July that a decision be made on designing Russia’s new orbital station to avoid risks posed by the technical condition of the ISS Russian Segment and the planned completion of its operation by 2028.