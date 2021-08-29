Putin to visit Vostochny spaceport in Russian Far East next week - Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East next week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS on Sunday.

"Yes, President Putin is planning to make a stop at the Vostochny spaceport on his way from Vladivostok," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

The Kremlin spokesman earlier said that Putin would take part in the Eastern Economic Forum next week, which would run on Russky Island near Vladivostok on September 2-4. The program of the Russian leader’s working trip would also include other events in Vladivostok, he said.

Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said on August 26 that he was planning to meet with the head of state in the coming days to discuss the prospects of developing manned cosmonautics.

The Vostochny spaceport in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East is the first national civilian space center. A decree on the spaceport’s construction was signed by the Russian president in 2007. A multi-purpose launch compound for Soyuz-2 carrier rockets was built in 2012-2016 during the first stage of the Cosmodrome’s construction.

The second stage envisages building a launch pad for Angara-A5 carrier rockets and the associated infrastructure. The construction of the spaceport’s second stage is expected to be completed in late 2022.

The Russian leader has repeatedly visited the Vostochny Cosmodrome. The last time when Putin visited the Vostochny spaceport was in September 2019. At that time, the president held a meeting at the Cosmodrome to discuss the issues of developing its infrastructure and new rocket systems.